Obituary



She was born on March 13, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Erville Christopher and Daisy Marie (Halverson) Burdick.

Mrs. Stoner is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dan, 1 sister, Doris Nuss of Manchester, Iowa, numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11?a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with the Rev. Sue Ann Raymond officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call for visitation from 4-7?p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the funeral home.

On line condolences may be left at

INDEPENDENCE - Dianna L. Stoner, 67, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Mercy One – Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa.She was born on March 13, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Erville Christopher and Daisy Marie (Halverson) Burdick.Mrs. Stoner is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dan, 1 sister, Doris Nuss of Manchester, Iowa, numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be held at 11?a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with the Rev. Sue Ann Raymond officiating.Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call for visitation from 4-7?p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the funeral home.On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. Funeral Home White Funeral Home

400 First Street West

Independence , IA 50644

(319) 334-2595 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close