INDEPENDENCE - Dianna L. Stoner, 67, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Mercy One – Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa.
She was born on March 13, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Erville Christopher and Daisy Marie (Halverson) Burdick.
Mrs. Stoner is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dan, 1 sister, Doris Nuss of Manchester, Iowa, numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11?a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with the Rev. Sue Ann Raymond officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call for visitation from 4-7?p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the funeral home.
On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 15, 2019