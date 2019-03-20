STRAWBERRY POINT - Dolores Adealine Strickland-Baldwin-Petersen, 94, of Strawberry Point, died on her birthday, March 19, 2019, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. She was born March 19, 1925, in Fowler, Colorado, to Clarence and Lydia (McCumber) Strickland. Marriages: to Samuel Baldwin, Sept. 1, 1944 (d. 1986); to Lyle Petersen, Feb. 12, 1989 (d. 2000). Survivors: 5 sons, 2 daughters, 8 stepchildren, 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, Hope Lutheran Church in Littleport, with the Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to service at the church. Inurnment: At a later date.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 20, 2019