Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
(563) 928-7042
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
Edgewood, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
Edgewood, IA
Donald James "D.J." Naber


1949 - 2019
Donald James "D.J." Naber Obituary
GREELEY - Donald James "D.J." Naber, 70, of Greeley, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, on the family farm. He was born March 16, 1949, in Edgewood, to Donald Walter "Bud" and Elisabeth Jeanne "Betty" (Funke) Naber. He was a lifelong farmer and loved Corvettes. Survivors include his sisters Faye and Joan, an uncle, two aunts, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Memorial service will be 10:30?a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, with the Rev. John Haugen as celebrant. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Greeley. Visitation is 9?a.m. to service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 20, 2019
