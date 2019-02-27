POSTVILLE - Donald "Doc" Lloyd Meyer, 91, of Postville, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon.
Funeral service with military rites will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Postville, with the Rev. Lynn Noel officiating. Visitation is at the church, two hours before services Saturday. Burial will be held at a later date at Postville Cemetery.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, is helping the family with arrangements.
Schutte Funeral Home
214 East Tilden Street
Postville, IA 52162-0009
(319) 864-7252
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 27, 2019