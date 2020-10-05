Feb. 1, 1923 - Oct. 3, 2020
MANCHESTER - Doris Helene Nieman, 97, of Manchester, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born Feb. 1, 1923, at home on the farm near Edgewood, to Floyd and Verna (Heyer) Knickerbocker. Marriage: to Robert Nieman, March 7, 1943, at Manchester. Survivors: two children, Bruce (Jeanette) and Carla, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a sister and a brother, nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be held with interment in Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.