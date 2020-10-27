May 24, 1920 - Oct. 26, 2020
WINTHROP - Dorothy Ellen Gilson, 100, of Winthrop, died Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. She was born May 24, 1920 north of Winthrop, to William Frederick and Lucinda "Lucy" (Sickles) Schweitzer. Marriage: to Richard Martin Gilson, June 29, 1938 at Nashua (d. Feb. 9, 2005). Survivors: two sons, Larry (Carol) and Marty (Nancy), son-in-law Charles Reese, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, three step grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Private family funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Janice Springer officiating and interment in Fremont Cemetery, rural Winthrop.
A public visitation: 4-6:30?p.m. Thursday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged. Those not able to attend are encouraged to reach out to the family through messages on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone.
Cards of condolence may be directed to: Larry Gilson, 1900 Reed Ave., Aurora, Iowa 50607.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com