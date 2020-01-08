|
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Former Iowa resident Duane C. Nefzger, 93, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Apache Junction Health Center in Apache Jct., Arizona.
At his request, no service will be held.
Mr. Nefzger was born Aug. 18, 1926 in Albany, Iowa to Elmer and Eva Pearl Nefzger. Bud has always had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life to the fullest. He farmed in Lima, worked with his brother Doyle in the creamery, and held various other jobs before being employed with John Deere. Bud loved to go fishing and coon hunting during his younger years.
Bud resided in Oelwein most of his life. He retired after 25 years with John Deere and shortly afterwards, he and his wife Ardath moved to Apache Junction. In Arizona, Bud managed a mobile home park for several years. He enjoyed collecting John Deere memorabilia, tinkering with garage sale items, cracking pecans, visiting, and drinking a coke during his later years.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Eva Pearl Nefzger; brother, Doyle (Shirley) Nefzger; sister, Opal (Ralph) Pixler, brother, Dale Nefzger, brother-in-law, Gordan Smith; and previous wife, Cecelia Nefzger.
He is survived by his wife, Ardath Nefzger of Apache Jct.; brother, Robert (Marlys) Nefzger of Fayette; brother Paul (Helen) Nefzger of Clinton, Mo.; and sister, Shirley Joan Smith of Fayette.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 8, 2020