Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dwain Charles "Pete" Peterman


1941 - 2019
Dwain Charles "Pete" Peterman Obituary
OELWEIN - Dwain "Pete" Peterman, 78, of Oelwein, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday, July 26, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private.
A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Dwain Charles Peterman was born in Oelwein on Jan. 2, 1941 to parents Glen and Dorothy (Lamphier) Peterman. He attended Oelwein schools. Pete then served his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1960-1964. He was united in marriage with Barbara Lynn Maples and they later divorced. He later was united in marriage with Susan Hovey and they later divorced.
Throughout his life Pete had been employed with Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, he managed the South Texaco Service Station in Oelwein, FS in Hazleton and Don's Trucking in Fairbank. Pete enjoyed motorcycling for many years, hunting and fishing, finding good deals at the Amish stores and socializing wherever he went.
Left to celebrate Pete's life are his children: Dwain (Daena) Peterman of Ottumwa, Donella (Larry) Kuhn of Vinton, Alicia (Trent Fitzpatrick) Peterman of Maynard and Alex Peterman of Bettendorf; his sisters: Virginia Rueber of Oelwein, Bonnie Fritz of Sumner and Lorinda (Tim) Powelson of Oelwein; his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and his longtime companion Audrie Hahn of Oelwein.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Barbara; and his brothers-in-law: John Rueber and Larry Fritz.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on July 24, 2019
