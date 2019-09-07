Home

Edward Joseph Schulte


1936 - 2019
Edward Joseph Schulte Obituary
MANCHESTER - Edward Joseph Schulte, 83, of Manchester, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born Jan. 3, 1936, in Dubuque, to Bernard and Gertrude (Welbes) Schulte. Marriage: to MaryAnn Gudenkauf, May 29, 1956 at Ryan. He was a lifelong farmer. Survivors include his wife MaryAnn, 3 daughters Julie, Jane and Jackie, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson and the Rev. Dennis Quint officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, and also 10-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sept. 7, 2019
