|
|
OELWEIN - Edwin "Mack" Russell, 92, of rural Oelwein, died Friday evening, Oct. 4, 2019, at Allen Memorial – Unity Point Hospital in Waterloo, with his family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with the Rev. Ray Atwood officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Visitation will be 4 - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 - 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. A parish scripture service will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
A memorial fund has been established.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Edwin Matthew Russell was born July 24, 1927, at the family home in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Clarence Edwin and Alice (Heid) Russell. He received his education from Sacred Heart High School. He left high school to join the U.S. Marine Corps where he served during World War II at Iwo Jima. After the war, Mack worked at John Deere in Waterloo in the Project Engineering Center. He operated a dynamometer while working on experimental engines.
Mack was united in marriage to Regina Wilma Steffen on Sept. 3, 1949, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. They were blessed with three children, Vikki, Becky and Clark. Mack retired from John Deere on Oct. 1, 1977, after working there for 30 years. He later was the manager of the Knights of Columbus Club in Oelwein during the late 1970's and early 1980's.
Mack was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed archery, bow hunting, ice fishing, golf, photography and feeding and watching the birds. Mack dedicated his life to his family and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with them.
Mack is survived by his daughter Becky Zolczynski of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; son Clark Russell of Oelwein; son-in-law Dick Pond of Dumont; grandchildren, Brea Pond of St. Paul, Minnesota, Sheana (John) McCoy and great-grandchildren, Jackie and Daniel of Little Canada, Minnesota, Jason (Christina) Zolczynski, great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jared and Clara of Plymouth, Minnesota; Angela (Rob) Rodriguez, great-grandson, Robbie of Omaha, Nebraska; sister Joan Schiltz of Dubuque and nieces and nephews.
Mack was preceded in death by his parents, wife Regina on Oct. 25, 1998 and a daughter Vikki Pond on Nov. 5, 2006 and a son-in-law, Stan Zolczynski on March 12, 2016.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 7, 2019