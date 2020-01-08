Home

Eric Troendle

Eric Troendle Obituary
HARPERS FERRY - Eric Troendle, 42, of Harpers Ferry, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30?a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Immaculate conception Catholic Church in Lansing, with the Rev. John Moser as celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Lansing.
Visitation will be 3-7?p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing. There will also be a one-hour visitation before mass at the church Saturday.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 8, 2020
