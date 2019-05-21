Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine S. (Hope) Chase. View Sign Service Information Burnham-Wood Funeral Home - West Union 212 East Elm Street West Union , IA 52175 (563)-422-3615 Send Flowers Obituary

OELWEIN - Ernestine S. Chase, 97, of Oelwein, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.

Ernestine was born Nov. 13, 1921 in Elgin, Iowa to Sieg and Martha Hope. Ernestine was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church.

On April 3, 1939, she was united in marriage with Dale A. Chase in Fayette. They adopted twin girls, Carol and Cheryl from the Annie Whitney Orphanage in Davenport, at age 6.

Ernestine was a wife and mother, she had many friends in many parts of the country. She and her husband owned and operated Chase I.G.A. Super Market in Fayette and Chase Music Store, West Union and were also the first meal site managers at West Union. They both taught music and gave many guitar lessons at school and their studio in West Union.

Ernestine was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Lay Carmelites and Auxiliary all of West Union. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with Dale. They traveled to the West Coast many times and some years to Texas, South Padre Islands for winters.

Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Walker of Oelwein; one brother, Lester Hope of West Union; three sisters, Bessie

Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Chase in March of 1998; her daughter, Carol on Feb. 13, 2009; her parents; four sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will be Monday, May 20, from 4-6?p.m. at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, and one hour before Mass at the church Tuesday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Holy Name Catholic Church, West Union, with the Rev. Don Komboh as celebrant. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.

