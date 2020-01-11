|
Sept. 22, 1931 - Jan. 8, 2020
STRAWBERRY POINT - Eugene John "Gene" Rima, 88, of Strawberry Point, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, with the Rev. Jim Goerend officiating. Interment with military rites will follow in Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point.
Visitation: 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point, with a 2 p.m. scripture service. Friends may also call one hour before Mass at the church on Friday. Gene's family invites everyone to wear Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, or their favorite sports team's clothing and jeans to the visitation.
He was born Sept. 22, 1931, in Winneshiek County, to Harold and Macie (Meyer) Rima. Gene graduated from Postville High School, and then served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
On Aug. 4, 1951, Gene was united in marriage to Joyce Klumpp in Milwaukee. They eventually settled in Strawberry Point in 1960. Gene taught and coached at Starmont schools. He owned and operated Rima's Department Store in Strawberry Point and then ran the Scoreboard Lounge.
Gene was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Strawberry Point American Legion. He served as the mayor of Strawberry Point and was a member of the city council. Gene announced the annual Strawberry Point Days parade for over 30 years. For many years, he was the general manager of the Strawberry Point Cubs, the semi-pro baseball team.
He was a diehard Cubs and Bears fan. Above all else, Gene loved his family and cherished spending time with them.
Survivors include his eight children, Mark (Deb) Rima of Cave Creek, Arizona, Debra (Phil) Steffen of Winthrop, Gary (Marla) Rima of Charles City, Dennis (Julie) Rima of Dubuque, Neil (Marcia) Rima of Nevada, Janet (friend, R.W. McDowell) Rima of Delhi, David (Lori) Rima of Cedar Rapids, and Lisa (Chad) Sage of El Paso, Texas; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother Jim (Elaine) Rima of Oquawka, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Doug Bowers of Strawberry Point, who looked after Gene these past few years; and many other friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Rima in 2015; his granddaughter, Michelle Rima; his great-granddaughter, Macie Hankins; and one brother, Neil Rima.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 11, 2020