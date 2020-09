Sept. 27, 2020

POSTVILLE - Eunice Schlee, 98, of Postville, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A public visitation will be held from 3-8?p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Postville. Due to COVID-19, everyone attending is asked to continue physical distancing and wear a mask.

A private funeral will be held with private burial in Postville Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store