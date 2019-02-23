Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Loretta (Peterman) Bentley. View Sign

STRATFORD - Evelyn L. Bentley, 84, of Stratford, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with the Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating. Interment will be in Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington.

Visitation will be 3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday and for one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Evelyn Loretta Peterman was born Jan. 24, 1935 at Papa, Illinois the daughter of Ernest and Berdena (Godfey) Peterman. She graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington. Evelyn was united in marriage to George Herzman and they later divorced. On Dec. 24, 1977, she was united in marriage to Clair Bentley at the Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein. Evelyn was a nurse's aide working at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home, Oelwein Health Care and Country Meadows in Webster City. She also was employed at the Executive Inn Motel and did home health care.

She enjoyed cooking, spoiling animals and camping.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Clair Bentley of Stratford; son Mike Herzman of Lamont; 4 stepchildren, Tom Bentley of Oelwein, Steve (Cindy) Bentley of Oelwein, Randy (Paula) Bentley of Reno, Nevada and Deanna (Pat) Sharkey of Rockford, Illinois; 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister Mable Conley.

