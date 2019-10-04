|
OELWEIN - Everett John Mulfinger, baby boy of Dylan and Michelle Mulfinger of Oelwein, was born still on Thursday morning, Oct. 3, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein, with the Rev. Joshua Schunk officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Everett is survived by his parents; sister Iris Mulfinger of Oelwein; maternal grandparents: Mark and Peggy Pottorff of Sergeant Bluff; paternal grandparents: Steve and KeeAnn Mulfinger of Hornick and paternal great grandparents: Richard and Sharon Christie of Urbandale.
Everett John Mulfinger was born at 5:50 a.m. He had all the cute things a baby should have. He had brown hair to match his dad. He came out easy because he loved his mom. His first hat had dinosaurs because he probably would have loved them. Everett is in heaven now with two other Mulfinger babies. Everett would have been a proud Mulfinger. His parents are already proud of him.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 4, 2019