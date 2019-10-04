Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
For more information about
Everett Mulfinger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Oelwein, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Mulfinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett John Mulfinger


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett John Mulfinger Obituary
Oct. 3, 2019

OELWEIN - Everett John Mulfinger, baby boy of Dylan and Michelle Mulfinger of Oelwein, was born still on Thursday morning, Oct. 3, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein, with the Rev. Joshua Schunk officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Everett is survived by his parents; sister Iris Mulfinger of Oelwein; maternal grandparents: Mark and Peggy Pottorff of Sergeant Bluff; paternal grandparents: Steve and KeeAnn Mulfinger of Hornick and paternal great grandparents: Richard and Sharon Christie of Urbandale.
Everett John Mulfinger was born at 5:50 a.m. He had all the cute things a baby should have. He had brown hair to match his dad. He came out easy because he loved his mom. His first hat had dinosaurs because he probably would have loved them. Everett is in heaven now with two other Mulfinger babies. Everett would have been a proud Mulfinger. His parents are already proud of him.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now