MAYNARD - Floyd E. Alber, 103, of Maynard, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Grace Lutheran Church in Fayette with the Rev. Herbert Mueller, III officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette.
Visitation will precede the service at the church on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Floyd's name to Grace Lutheran Church in Fayette, 201 W. State St., Fayette, Iowa 52142.
Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Floyd's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Floyd Edward, son of Paul and Nina (Tobler) Alber, was born May 25, 1915, near Guide Rock, Nebraska. On June 26, 1937, he was united in marriage with Marie Ann Woods at Morrison, Illinois. The couple lived in Rock Falls, Illinois, prior to purchasing a farm east of Maynard in 1943. Floyd along with his wife, Marie, managed their farm for over 60 years. Floyd was a longtime active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Fayette.
Floyd is survived by his daughter, Iva Jean Kaune of Fayette, his son Larry and daughter-in-law Joyce Alber of Mukwonago, Wis.; 8 grandchildren, Lynn Kinne (Fred) of Strawberry Point, Laura Kaune of Houston, Texas, Julie Golberg (Scott) of Mt. Vernon, Jeff Kaune (Amy) of Chesterfield, Mo., Sheri Alber Munoz of Lisle, Ill., Darrin Alber of Oelwein, Michael Alber (RoniSue) of Lake Zurich, Ill., and Patricia Young (Dr. Jeffrey) of Hubertus, Wis.; and 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson, and a family friend, Shirley Cockerham.
Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Marie, and his parents, 2 brothers, 4 sisters; and one son-in-law, Marvin Kaune.
