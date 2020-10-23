1/
Francis Wenthold
Oct. 21, 2020
OSSIAN - Francis Wenthold, 88, of Ossian, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 3-5?p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Ossian, and after 10?a.m. Monday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11?a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the church, with the Rev. Donald Hertges as Celebrant. Burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required. Schmitz-Grau Fuineral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to the Ossian Ambulance Service.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
