1/
Frank R. Brimmer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oct. 4, 1930 - Oct. 18, 2020
INDEPENDENCE - Frank R. Brimmer, 90, of Independence, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center. He was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Independence, to Clifford Frank and Verna Irene (Baker) Brimmer. Marriage: Sept. 4, 1950, to Diane Marie Rowland in Independence (d. 2004). Military: U.S. Army Intelligence in Alaska during Korean Conflict. He had been City Clerk of Independence, also worked in the State Auditor's Office, was a past Independence Councilman and Mayor. Survivors: two children, Rachel and Arnold, two grandchildren and a sister.
Graveside services: 1?p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, St. John's Cemetery, Independence. Visitation: 6 - 8?p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 1 - 3?p.m. and 6 - 8?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at White Funeral Home in Independence. A memorial fund for FSHD has been established and friends may donate at http://fshdsociety.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved