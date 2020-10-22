Oct. 4, 1930 - Oct. 18, 2020
INDEPENDENCE - Frank R. Brimmer, 90, of Independence, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center. He was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Independence, to Clifford Frank and Verna Irene (Baker) Brimmer. Marriage: Sept. 4, 1950, to Diane Marie Rowland in Independence (d. 2004). Military: U.S. Army Intelligence in Alaska during Korean Conflict. He had been City Clerk of Independence, also worked in the State Auditor's Office, was a past Independence Councilman and Mayor. Survivors: two children, Rachel and Arnold, two grandchildren and a sister.
Graveside services: 1?p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, St. John's Cemetery, Independence. Visitation: 6 - 8?p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 1 - 3?p.m. and 6 - 8?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at White Funeral Home in Independence. A memorial fund for FSHD has been established and friends may donate at http://fshdsociety.org/donate.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.