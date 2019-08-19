Home

White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
Freddie H. Staton


1936 - 2019
Freddie H. Staton Obituary
INDEPENDENCE - Freddie H. Staton, 83, of rural Independence, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center. He was born March 25, 1936, in rural Buchanan County, Iowa, to George Henry and Neva Laurena (Sauer) Staton. Military: U.S. Army, 1957-59. Marriage: Nov. 3, 1962, to the former Virginia Anne McCorkle at Independence. Mr. Staton was a lifelong farmer. Survivors: wife Virginia, 2 sons, Tom, Ken, 1 daughter Stephanie, 5 grandchildren, 1 sister, extended family and friends.
Visitation is 4-8?p.m. (today) Monday, Aug. 19, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Private burial services will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence with Pastor James Wolf officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 19, 2019
