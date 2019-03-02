Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frieda Joyce (Minton) Fitzpatrick. View Sign

HAZLETON - Freida Joyce (Minton) Fitzpatrick, 76, longtime resident of Hazleton, peacefully entered heaven on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota, related to heart surgery complications.

Freida was born in West Memphis, Arkansas on March 12, 1942 to Clarence and Margene Minton. Freida married the love of her life Jerry Fitzpatrick on Jan. 19, 1975. Jerry and Freida owned Fitzpatrick Water Conditioning in Hazleton and retired in 2000.

After retirement Jerry and Freida were able to enjoy traveling with their beloved pets throughout the United States in their RV. They purchased property in Quartz Site, Arizona where they wintered and were able to soak up the sun and ride ATV's in the mountains.

Freida enjoyed coming home to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who were her pride and joys. Nanny was her name and spoiling was her game. Freida was a giving and loving person who enjoyed volunteering for animal shelters, the Big Sister Program and other community organizations.

Freida loved music (especially old-time rock and roll), dancing, collecting cookbooks and sharing good meals. Freida was very social and treated everyone like a good friend. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She surely left her mark on many hearts.

Freida is survived by her husband Jerry of Hazleton; daughter Kimberly (Michael) Barr, Nevis, Minn.; son Marty (Angie) Fitzpatrick, Hazleton; daughter-in-law Holly Rawleigh, Hazleton; granddaughters: Brittney (Kenny) Magsamen, Oelwein, Brooke Fitzpatrick, Cedar Falls, Beth Toms, Hazleton, Monica Heth, Hazleton; grandsons: Brent (Shelby) Fitzpatrick, Hazleton, Andrew Heth, Oelwein, Cody Barr, Nevis, Minn., Tyler (Leah) Barr, Montrose, Minn.; brothers: David (Jessica) Minton of Texas, Edward (Carolyn) Minton of Arkansas, Wayne (Jeannie) Minton of Texas; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son William Rawleigh II in August 2018; parents Clarence and Margene Minton; sister Betty Ann Dunlap; brother Clarence Minton, Jr.; and her beloved pets: Tiffy, Dixie and Scooter.

Memorial service will be Saturday, March 16, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a dance party, so don't forget your dance shoes.

Memorials can be made to Shriners Hospital in Minneapolis for the awesome care they have provided to her great-grandson, Carver or to the Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton for her love of animals.

