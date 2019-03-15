MONONA - Gary Philpott, 69, of Monona, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Postville.
Mass of Christian will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona, with the Rev. Daniel Knipper. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and one hour before Mass at the church.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 W Center St
Monona, IA 52159
(563) 539-2170
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 15, 2019