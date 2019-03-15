Gary Philpott

Obituary

MONONA - Gary Philpott, 69, of Monona, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Postville.
Mass of Christian will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona, with the Rev. Daniel Knipper. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and one hour before Mass at the church.
Funeral Home
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 W Center St
Monona, IA 52159
(563) 539-2170
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.