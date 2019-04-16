Sept. 2, 1941 - April 15, 2019
OELWEIN - Gary R. Ott, 77, of Oelwein, died Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Father Ray Atwood officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Fairbank.
Friends may visit 4-8?p.m. Tuesday and 9-10?a.m. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, where a 7:30?p.m. parish scripture service will be held Tuesday.
Gary Russell Ott was born Sept. 2, 1941 in rural Oelwein, the son of Albert and Kathryn (Regenold) Ott. He attended Wapsie Valley High School. On Aug. 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Mary Phillips at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Gary drove semi for many years and loved farming, livestock and horses.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with his family. Gary was always willing to lend a hand even when he really did not feel up to it. He enjoyed reading a good book, especially western novels. Mary and Gary spent many fun nights playing cards with friends and going to horse shows and sales. Gary and his wife Mary for over 60 years loved to dance. Gary was still asking her for another dance up until the end of his time.
He told everyone that helped care for him that marrying Mary was the best thing he ever did. He always shared an "I Love You" with her every day. Gary knew the value of being rich was not determined through how much money a person had, but through having the love of your family. He always said he was the richest man on earth. He was very proud of the family he and Mary raised. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout the years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein.
Gary is survived by his wife: Mary Ott of Sumner; 4 children: Pamela (Daniel) Schmitt of Sumner, Roland "Rollie" (Deb) Ott of Tripoli, Carolyn (Dave) Schmitz of Fairbank and Helen (Mark) Klemp of Tripoli; 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren on the way; sister: Toni Opperman of Oelwein; several nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law; and brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son: Kenneth Ott; 2 brothers: William and August "Sonny" Ott; and 2 sisters: Agnes Ott and Ida Mae Phelps; and 3 brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.
