Goldie Lucille (Hatfield) Hilsenbeck


1916 - 2019
Goldie Lucille (Hatfield) Hilsenbeck Obituary
GREELEY - Goldie Lucille Hilsenbeck, 103, of Edgewood, formerly of Greeley, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. She was born on May 11, 1916, in Greeley, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Kruger) Hatfield. Goldie's mother died when she was 6-months old, and her Aunt Monie and Uncle Abe Brady raised her. On Feb. 11, 1936, Goldie married Robert Hilsenbeck (d. 1969). Survivors include her daughter Beverly, son-in-law Jim Schlagel, daughter-in-law Clara, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 10 great, great-grandchildren.
A public Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Mark Catholic Church Parish Hall in Edgewood.
A private graveside service will be held in Grant View Cemetery, Greeley.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 7, 2019
