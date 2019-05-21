NEW ALBIN - Goldie Zeimet, 88, of New Albin, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Veteran's Memorial Hospital in Waukon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11?a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, with the Rev. John Moser as celebrant. There will be a two-hour visitation from 9-11 before mass. Burial will follow at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Albin.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 21, 2019