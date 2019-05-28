Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein 221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614 Oelwein , IA 50662 (319)-283-4922 Send Flowers Obituary

MAYNARD - Gordon S. Murray-John, 76, of Maynard, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Gundersen Health in La Crosse, Wis.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30?a.m. Friday, May 31, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette with the Rev. Daniel J. Knipper and Deacon Michal Schemmel officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Friends may visit from 3 to 6?p.m. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard and for one hour before the service at the church Friday. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 6?p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed in Gordon's name to Fayette County Master Gardeners or Fayette County Fairgrounds, Floral Hall.

Gordon Scott Murray-John was born Feb. 24, 1943 in Swindon, England, the son of David and Elsie Murray-John. He graduated from Dauntsey's Boarding School in Devizes, England. On Aug. 31, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sandra Helen Smiggen at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Gordon was employed in many aspects of agriculture throughout his career, ranging from hog farm management to consulting. In his retirement, Gordon was highly involved in local food production and the local farmers market.

He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette, and Fayette County Master Gardeners. Gordon enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He was especially proud of his granddaughter Lola and looked forward to spending time with her. Gordon was an eternally devoted husband to his wife of 52 years.

Gordon is survived by his wife Sandy Murray-John of Maynard; 2 sons: Michael (Debbie) Murray-John of Minneapolis, Minn., and Patrick Murray-John of Boston, Massachusetts; granddaughter Lola Murray-John of Minneapolis; and a sister Anna (Rob) Cook of Metung, Australia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother David Murray-John.

