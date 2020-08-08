1/1
Gregory Earl "Greg" Newton
1948 - 2020
Gregory Newton, 71, of Oelwein passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Services will be private.
Gregory Earl Newton was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Charles City to parents Gayle and Mona (Fisher) Newton. He graduated from high school in Nashua where he wrestled and competed at State several times.
Greg served his country honorably in the United States Navy. During his service he was a member of a flight group conducting reconnaissance during the Cuban Missile Crisis, as well as serving in Vietnam.
Greg was united in marriage with Judie Sturkie in Charles City. He was employed with Donaldson Company in Oelwein for nearly 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.
Greg is survived by his son Dustin Newton of Oelwein; his twin brother Jeffery Newton and his brother Steven Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Judie (2017).
The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4653
