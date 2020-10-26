1/1
Hazel "Pat" (Whitehead) Loomis
1933 - 2020
Aug. 19, 1933 - Oct. 23, 2020
HAZLETON - Hazel "Pat" Loomis, 87, of Hazleton, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, with her loving son Michael by her side.
Funeral service will be 11?a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein with the Rev. Josh Schunk officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Visitation is 4-7?p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church Wednesday.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Persons are required to wear a mask at the funeral home and church. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone.
Hazel Whitehead was born Aug. 19, 1933 in Saylor, Kentucky, the daughter of Charlie Gross, Jr. and Martha Whitehead. She attended school in Leslie County, Kentucky. On Dec. 21, 1958, she was united in marriage to Eugene Elmer "Gene" Loomis at London Bridge, Virginia, according to Gene, "the longest night of the year."
Pat was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong homemaker, always putting her family first. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Her grandkids brought her great joy in the last years of her life.
After retirement Pat and Gene spent many winters in Weslaco, Texas, where they had a home and were "Winter Texans." Pat was a devout Christian and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.
Pat is survived by her children: Gene (Tricia) Loomis, Jr. of Oelwein, Mike (April) Loomis of Hazleton, Mark (Robin) Loomis of Winthrop and Jackie (CJ) Lensing of Oelwein; grandchildren: Clay Loomis, Kacey Loomis, Matthew Loomis, Brandi Banks, Joseph Lensing and Jonathan Lensing; and great grandchildren: Kensee, Ryker and Quincy Banks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 59 years: Gene on Jan. 16, 2018.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 25, 2020
Sincere condolences to all. Pat raised a great family. May she rest in peace & we'll be saying prayer for her
Lyle & Nancy Miller
Acquaintance
October 24, 2020
I'm so sorry about your loss. Hug to you all. She was a nice lady.
Elaine Gallagher
Friend
