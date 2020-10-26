Aug. 19, 1933 - Oct. 23, 2020
HAZLETON - Hazel "Pat" Loomis, 87, of Hazleton, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, with her loving son Michael by her side.
Hazel Whitehead was born Aug. 19, 1933 in Saylor, Kentucky, the daughter of Charlie Gross, Jr. and Martha Whitehead. She attended school in Leslie County, Kentucky. On Dec. 21, 1958, she was united in marriage to Eugene Elmer "Gene" Loomis at London Bridge, Virginia, according to Gene, "the longest night of the year."
Pat was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong homemaker, always putting her family first. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Her grandkids brought her great joy in the last years of her life.
After retirement Pat and Gene spent many winters in Weslaco, Texas, where they had a home and were "Winter Texans." Pat was a devout Christian and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.
Pat is survived by her children: Gene (Tricia) Loomis, Jr. of Oelwein, Mike (April) Loomis of Hazleton, Mark (Robin) Loomis of Winthrop and Jackie (CJ) Lensing of Oelwein; grandchildren: Clay Loomis, Kacey Loomis, Matthew Loomis, Brandi Banks, Joseph Lensing and Jonathan Lensing; and great grandchildren: Kensee, Ryker and Quincy Banks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 59 years: Gene on Jan. 16, 2018.