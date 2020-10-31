Oct. 28, 2020

ELGIN - Helen Reierson, 86, of Elgin, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in West Union.

Visitation will be 3-5?p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Marion Lutheran Church in Gunder. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church Monday.

Funeral service will be 11?a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the church in Gunder, with the Rev. Marshall Hahn as the officiant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elgin is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store