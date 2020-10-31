1/
Helen Reierson
Oct. 28, 2020
ELGIN - Helen Reierson, 86, of Elgin, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in West Union.
Visitation will be 3-5?p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Marion Lutheran Church in Gunder. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church Monday.
Funeral service will be 11?a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the church in Gunder, with the Rev. Marshall Hahn as the officiant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elgin is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
200 Clermont St
Elgin, IA 52141
(563) 426-5321
