Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service
West Union, IA
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service
West Union, IA
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
West Union, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
West Union, IA
Inez Schmitt Obituary
WEST UNION - Inez Schmitt, 79, of West Union, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union.
Visitation will be 4-6 pm with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary Sunday, Sept. 8, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church Monday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Holy Name Catholic Church in West Union, with the Rev. Dan Knipper as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, West Union.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sept. 6, 2019
