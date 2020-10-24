Nov. 30, 1937 - Oct. 22, 2020
OELWEIN - Jack D. Schima, 82, of Oelwein, died Thursday evening, Oct. 22, 2020 at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.
Private family graveside service will be held at Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Jack Duane Schima was born Nov. 30, 1937 in Hazleton the son of Joseph Victor and Inez Mae (Arnold) Schima. He attended Hazleton elementary and high school where Jack was very active in the school plays and 4-H Club. Jack graduated from Hazleton High School in the class of 1957. After high school, Jack enjoyed helping his father on the farm and helping the neighbors shell corn. Jack was then employed at John Deere in Waterloo in mill and receiving. In 1983, Jack moved to Oelwein to be near family. He kept busy mowing lawn for many others. Jack moved to Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein in 2009 where he was a member of the Grandview extended family.
Jack will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He enjoyed reading, being in the country, socializing and watching NASCAR racing, especially Jeff Gordon.
Jack is survived by his sister: January Harrison of Cedar Falls; brother: Jerry (Eileen) Schima of Hazleton; sister-in-law: Paula Schima; niece: Amanda (Matthew) Wessling; two great nephews and three great nieces all of Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: JoAnn Schima and a brother: Larry Schima.