Tammy and family,



Deepest sympathy to Tammy and family. I remember Jimmy as a young child when I would stay with his sister, Karen. He was a character then and carried that joyful spirit with him throughout life. May you find comfort in cherishing all those wonderful memories you have made along the way. Your amazing faith will continue to get your to the next day. This hurts my heart for your family and Jimmy's wonderful friends. I enjoyed visiting with him on my trips home. Jimmy had so many friends, because he was a friend to so many......such a gentle giant. RIP, Jimmy and lead the karaoke rounds up there! His absence will have a big impact on many. Hugs and prayers from Texas.

Terri Beavers