Oct. 30, 1966 - Oct. 27, 2020
AURORA - James A. "Jimmy" Thimmesch, 53, of Aurora, suddenly passed away of acute promylocytic leukemia on Tuesday evening, Oct. 27, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral service will be 3?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington with Pastor Josh Schunk officiating. Final resting place will be in St. Albert Cemetery, rural Lamont, at a later date.
Visitation will be from 1-3?p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Arlington.
Condolences can be sent to: Tammy Thimmesch, P.O. Box 85, Aurora, Iowa 50607.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone.
James Allen Thimmesch was born on Oct. 30, 1966 in Oelwein, the son of John Arthur and Georgina Marian (Tschumper) Thimmesch. He received his education at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop. Jim married the love of his life, Tammy Teare, on Aug. 3, 1985 in Hawkeye. Their 35½ years of pure love was cut too short when cancer took over. Jim was employed as a semi-truck driver, the last 13 years at Cornhill Express, rural Aurora, as an over the road trucker.
Jim loved trucking, camping, rides on the side-by-side, singing, Coors Light and spoiling his grandkids. He was always the life of the party with the quickest comeback to make you laugh until you cried.
Jim is survived by his wife: Tammy Thimmesch of Aurora; son: Johnathan (Bethany) Thimmesch of Aurora; daughter: Tiffany (Colin) Carney of Kasson, Minnesota; Jimmy will be loved and cherished by his grandkids: Addyson, Axle, Keegan, Giovanni, Lucinelli, Ava and River; his father: John Thimmesch of Independence; three brothers: Kenny (Karen) Thimmesch of Tiffin, Gary Thimmesch of Aurora and Mike Thimmesch of Arlington; three sisters: Susan (Russ) Hundley of Elgin, Jackie (Steve) Oliver of Aurora and Karen (Jim) Dillman of Fort Mohave, Arizona; four sisters-in-law: Estelle (Roland) Fortin of Stanleytown, Virginia, Cheryl Schrage (Dave) of Dunkerton, Cindy Guyer (Tim) of Dysart and Celeste Kruse of Iowa Falls and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clyde and Jan Teare.