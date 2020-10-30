1/1
James Allen "Jimmy" Thimmesch
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oct. 30, 1966 - Oct. 27, 2020
AURORA - James A. "Jimmy" Thimmesch, 53, of Aurora, suddenly passed away of acute promylocytic leukemia on Tuesday evening, Oct. 27, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral service will be 3?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington with Pastor Josh Schunk officiating. Final resting place will be in St. Albert Cemetery, rural Lamont, at a later date.
Visitation will be from 1-3?p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Arlington.
Condolences can be sent to: Tammy Thimmesch, P.O. Box 85, Aurora, Iowa 50607.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone.
James Allen Thimmesch was born on Oct. 30, 1966 in Oelwein, the son of John Arthur and Georgina Marian (Tschumper) Thimmesch. He received his education at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop. Jim married the love of his life, Tammy Teare, on Aug. 3, 1985 in Hawkeye. Their 35½ years of pure love was cut too short when cancer took over. Jim was employed as a semi-truck driver, the last 13 years at Cornhill Express, rural Aurora, as an over the road trucker.
Jim loved trucking, camping, rides on the side-by-side, singing, Coors Light and spoiling his grandkids. He was always the life of the party with the quickest comeback to make you laugh until you cried.
Jim is survived by his wife: Tammy Thimmesch of Aurora; son: Johnathan (Bethany) Thimmesch of Aurora; daughter: Tiffany (Colin) Carney of Kasson, Minnesota; Jimmy will be loved and cherished by his grandkids: Addyson, Axle, Keegan, Giovanni, Lucinelli, Ava and River; his father: John Thimmesch of Independence; three brothers: Kenny (Karen) Thimmesch of Tiffin, Gary Thimmesch of Aurora and Mike Thimmesch of Arlington; three sisters: Susan (Russ) Hundley of Elgin, Jackie (Steve) Oliver of Aurora and Karen (Jim) Dillman of Fort Mohave, Arizona; four sisters-in-law: Estelle (Roland) Fortin of Stanleytown, Virginia, Cheryl Schrage (Dave) of Dunkerton, Cindy Guyer (Tim) of Dysart and Celeste Kruse of Iowa Falls and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clyde and Jan Teare.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Arlington
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Arlington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Arlington
731 Clay Street
Arlington, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Arlington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
October 30, 2020
Tammy and family,

Deepest sympathy to Tammy and family. I remember Jimmy as a young child when I would stay with his sister, Karen. He was a character then and carried that joyful spirit with him throughout life. May you find comfort in cherishing all those wonderful memories you have made along the way. Your amazing faith will continue to get your to the next day. This hurts my heart for your family and Jimmy's wonderful friends. I enjoyed visiting with him on my trips home. Jimmy had so many friends, because he was a friend to so many......such a gentle giant. RIP, Jimmy and lead the karaoke rounds up there! His absence will have a big impact on many. Hugs and prayers from Texas.
Terri Beavers
October 30, 2020
Tammy and Family, you have our deepest sympathy in the loss Jim. He was a great person and left so many memories for everyone to treasure. Our continued prayers.
Kris Wilgenbusch
Classmate
October 30, 2020
I am sincerely sorry for your family’s loss! Thinking of you Jon & Tiffany during this difficult time.
Amy Wright
October 29, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cindy Guyer
October 29, 2020
Tammy and family, we were so saddened to here of Jimmy's passing. We had several great times throughout grade school and high school. I was proud to call him one of my best friends growing up. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Bryan and Audrey Meyer
Friend
October 29, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William wylie
October 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to Tammy, Jonathan , Tiffany and your families. Hold on to your memories they will make you smile, laugh and cry. So sorry for your loss. Rick and Sandy Short
Rick and Sandy Short
Friend
October 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss Tammy & family! May your memories of Jim sustain you in the days n years ahead! Always loved seeing pictures of you and Jim on Facebook! It truly showed your love for each other! Sorry we cannot attend the services on Saturday due to family issues! We will have all of you in our prayers n hearts!
Marilyn n Duane Franzen
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss, prayers and hugs to family
Mary DUGGAN
October 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Jimmy was one guy with a huge heart,made everyone smile and laugh.our sympathy to the entire Thimmesch family
Jim & Kim Kremer Family
Kim Kremer
October 29, 2020
Words can not express how sorry we are for your loss. Jim was a man that could always make us laugh. He will be missed by many. I know a little girl that touched her heart so much which she will have wonderful memories with him. Thoughts/prayers to your family
shellie meyer
Family
October 29, 2020
He was 1 of a kind! He was so funny remember laughing until our faces hurt a kind wonderful man. Loving thoughts & prayers for you Tammy, kids & families ❤
Marv & Jody Lancaster
Friend
October 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss Prayers to family
larry sherbon
Friend
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jim’s passing. I knew Jim from when he was in high school. Always enjoyed when he would come to office and chat. Tammy you made such a cute couple. May memories help and God give you all comfort.
Judy Harland
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved