Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
490 Main St
Lansing, IA 52151
(563) 538-4141
James Leo Strub Obituary
LANSING - James Leo Strub, 89, of Lansing, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin.
A graveside service will be 11:30?a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Gethsemane Cemetery, Lansing, with the Rev. John Moser officiating.
A Celebration of life will follow from 1-4?p.m. Sunday, at Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill, 10 S Front St, Lansing.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 7, 2020
