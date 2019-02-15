Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert "Jim" Oltrogge. View Sign

NORTH LIBERTY - James Oltrogge, 87, of North Liberty, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at The Bird House, a Hospice House in Iowa City.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Febr. 19, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at Hazleton. For condolences, please visit

James Robert Oltrogge was born Nov. 24, 1931 on the family farm in Westgate, Iowa, to parents Albert and Bertha (Leverenz) Oltrogge. Jim grew up working on the farm until he entered the United States

On March 7, 1953 he married Marnylee Tobiason. Together they had four children. Jim loved farming, fishing and vacationing with his family. In later years he and Marny continued their love of travel, driving all the way to Alaska and visiting many of North America's National Parks. Their favorite place was Rocky Mountain National Park. Jim had a tremendous faith in Jesus Christ and enjoyed sharing his beliefs.

Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marnylee of North Liberty; his children: Mark (Marcia) Oltrogge of Calmar, Vicki (Roger) Block of North Liberty and Lisa Heisterkamp of Davenport; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Bertha Oltrogge; his brother Raymond Oltrogge and his son Michael Oltrogge.

309 1St Ave Ne

Oelwein , IA 50662

