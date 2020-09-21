Sept. 19, 2020

LANSING - James "Jim" Ronald Olson, 88, of Lansing, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be 9-11?a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Lansing United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will then begin at 11?a.m. with the Rev. Sedar Shako as the officiant.

Burial with military rites will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lansing. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, is assisting the family with arrangements.

