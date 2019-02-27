POSTVILLE - Janet Alice Kuhse, 82, of Postville, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, with the Rev. Lynn Noel officiating. Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville, and one hour before services at the church Friday.
Schutte Funeral Home
214 East Tilden Street
Postville, IA 52162-0009
(319) 864-7252
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 27, 2019