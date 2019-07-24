|
GREELEY - Jason John "Jay" Steger, 38, of Greeley, was a father, life partner, son, sibling, coworker, and friend to all. On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Jay was working outdoors doing what he loved when he passed away from injuries sustained in a logging accident. He was born March 24, 1981 in Dubuque, to Keith and Judy Steger. Survivors include his girlfriend Shanny Girot, 3 children, his parents, 6 siblings, paternal grandparents, and 11 nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Edgewood Locker Event Center in Edgewood. Private family graveside service will be in Zion Cemetery – Colesburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on July 24, 2019