Dec. 23, 1925 - Oct. 28, 2020
MAYNARD - Jean A. "Peggy" Hennager, 94 of Maynard, died Wednesday evening, Oct. 28, 2020 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held with the Rev. Dennis Frank officiating. Interment will be in Long Grove Cemetery, Maynard.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard is assisting the family. Condolences may be directed to Lona Albert, 16501 150th Street, Randalia, Iowa 52164.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Jean Ann "Peggy" Gantenbein was born Dec. 23, 1925, in rural Fayette, the daughter of John Anton and Alma (May) Gantenbein. She graduated from Maynard High School in 1943. On Dec. 24, 1943, she was united in marriage to Robert George "Bob" Hennager at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Before she raised her children, she worked at Ratheon, Wilson's and City Laundry in Oelwein. After her children were raised, she worked in the fall at Dekalb in Oelwein and as a substitute cook at West Central School in Maynard. Peg had been a resident of Maple Crest Manor for the past five years.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Maynard. Peggy enjoyed camping with Bob, playing cards, making raspberry jelly, taking care of her yard and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her son: Kelly Hennager (Russ Clunn) of Ft. Myers, Florida; two daughters: Jackie Hennager Reed of Bradenton, Florida and Lona (Don) Albert of Randalia; four grandchildren: Jeremy Reed, Lisa Reed (Mark) Milder, Eric (Laura) Albert and Nicholas (Brittany) Albert; seven great grandchildren: Mackenzie Milder, Alexis Milder, Jace Milder, Davis VanSickle, Daphany Albert, Dora Albert and Mayer Albert and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband on Nov. 15, 2018 and a sister: June Brunner.