CASTALIA - Jerry Norman Monroe, 70, of Castalia, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at his home.
Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, Ossian Lutheran Church, with inurnment at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Ossian.
Visitation will be at the church from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, one hour before services Monday.
Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian, is helping the family with arrangements.
Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
125 W Main St
Ossian, IA 52161
(563) 532-9424
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 2, 2019