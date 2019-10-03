Home

Joan Anne Tracy Obituary
WATERVILLE - Joan Anne Tracy, 76, of Waterville, formerly of Brooklyn, New York died at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 of chronic COPD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. An inurnment will be held after the mass at Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat, Wisconsin. Following the inurnment, Joan's family will greet friends at Rudy's in Genoa, Wisconsin.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 3, 2019
