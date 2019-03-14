STRAWBERRY POINT - Joan L. Werner, 81, of Strawberry Point, died peacefully after a sudden illness Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. She was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Dyersville, to Leonard and Clara (Buenker) Krapfl. Marriage: April 23, 1960, to Ralph J. Werner at the Basillica in Dyersville. He survives, along with their 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 3 brothers, nieces and nephews.
Mass of the Resurrection: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point, with the Rev. John Haugen. Interment in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, with 3 p.m. scripture service; 9:30 a.m. to mass time Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
628 Commercial St
Strawberry Point, IA 52076
(563) 933-2500
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 14, 2019