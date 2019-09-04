|
|
|
OSSIAN - Joan Lansing, 92, of Ossian, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Ossian Senior Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, with a visitation before Mass from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church. The Rev. Robert Gross will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow the church cemetery.
Memorials can be directed to the Ossian Senior Hospice, 114 Fisher Ave, Ossian, IA 52161.
Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Ossian, is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sept. 4, 2019