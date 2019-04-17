Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nov. 13, 1925 - April 15, 2019

OELWEIN - Joe H. Hicks, 93, of Oelwein, died Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.

Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with the Rev. Joshua Schunk officiating. Interment will be in Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington.

Friends may visit from 4 to 7?p.m. Friday and for one hour before the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Online obituary at

Joe Harley Hicks was born Nov. 13, 1925 in rural Arlington, Iowa, the son of Lucian "Tuck" and Ellen (Poor) Hicks. He received his education from Arlington High School. He married Shirley Ann Folsom and they later divorced. On March 21, 1995, he was united in marriage to Virginia Ann Ehrhardt. Over the years Joe was a farm hand in the Arlington, Aurora and Wadena area. He also worked at the Arlington Creamery and Powell Blacksmith Shop in Arlington. In 1983, Joe retired from Rath Packing after 33 years.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. Joe enjoyed horses, County Western Music and Blue Grass Music.

Joe is survived by his 2 sons: Jeffrey Hicks of Oelwein, Randy (David Rivers) Hicks of California; daughter: Sherry (Michael) Scharnhorst of Independence; grandson: Eric (Heather) Mast of Hazleton; and a sister: Mary Ellen Zander of Tripoli.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Virginia on Sept. 6, 2017; 2 sisters: Vera Wilson and Lucille McCalvery; and a brother: Jesse Hicks. Nov. 13, 1925 - April 15, 2019OELWEIN - Joe H. Hicks, 93, of Oelwein, died Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with the Rev. Joshua Schunk officiating. Interment will be in Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington.Friends may visit from 4 to 7?p.m. Friday and for one hour before the service Saturday at the funeral home.Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Joe Harley Hicks was born Nov. 13, 1925 in rural Arlington, Iowa, the son of Lucian "Tuck" and Ellen (Poor) Hicks. He received his education from Arlington High School. He married Shirley Ann Folsom and they later divorced. On March 21, 1995, he was united in marriage to Virginia Ann Ehrhardt. Over the years Joe was a farm hand in the Arlington, Aurora and Wadena area. He also worked at the Arlington Creamery and Powell Blacksmith Shop in Arlington. In 1983, Joe retired from Rath Packing after 33 years.He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. Joe enjoyed horses, County Western Music and Blue Grass Music.Joe is survived by his 2 sons: Jeffrey Hicks of Oelwein, Randy (David Rivers) Hicks of California; daughter: Sherry (Michael) Scharnhorst of Independence; grandson: Eric (Heather) Mast of Hazleton; and a sister: Mary Ellen Zander of Tripoli.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Virginia on Sept. 6, 2017; 2 sisters: Vera Wilson and Lucille McCalvery; and a brother: Jesse Hicks. Funeral Home Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein

221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614

Oelwein , IA 50662

(319) 283-4922 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close