John F. "Jack" Orr
1932 - 2020
Aug. 16, 1932 - Sept. 17, 2020
ROWLEY - John F. "Jack" Orr, 88, of Independence, and formerly of Rowley, died peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. He was born Aug. 16, 1932 at Independence to John and Rosa (Thedens) Orr. Military: U.S. Army 1953-55. Marriage: to Betty Lou Pfeffer, July 8, 1953, at Cedar Rapids. Survivors: wife Betty, four children, Jim, Cindy, Susan, Julie, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
Private family funeral will be Monday, Sept. 21, at Rowley Cemetery, with a public graveside service at 2?p.m., followed by a celebration of his life at the Rowley Park. Whilte Funeral Home of Independence, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
White Funeral Home
SEP
21
Burial
02:00 PM
Rowley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
