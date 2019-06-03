Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Gerald Gann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



HAZLETON - Joshua Gerald Gann, 30, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home in Hazleton.

Visitation will be from 4-7?p.m. Monday, June 3, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Funeral services will begin at 11?a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein with the Rev. Josh Schunk officiating. Interment will be in Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup.

A memorial fund has been established.

Josh was born Aug. 19, 1988 in Riverside, California, the son of Elmer and Deb (Ohrt) Gann. He graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 2007. Shortly after graduating he began employment with Flint Hills Resources in Fairbank, where he had excelled in various roles as an Operator. He was most known for his high capabilities as an Energy Center Operator where his talents were used across the fleet. Josh enjoyed his job and his fellow workers.

He also enjoyed hunting, guns, fishing and listening to music with his friends, especially Janis Joplin and Bob Marley. Josh had a love for art and aspired to be an artist one day. He was a pleasure to be around and leaves behind many good friends and a loving family.

Josh is survived by his parents Elmer and Deb Gann of Oelwein; two sisters: Kim Rodriguez of Oelwein and Michele (Bob) Weverink of Cedar Falls; two brothers: Chris Gann of Oelwein and Kevin Gann of West Union; nieces and nephews: Ashley Gann, Tyler Wyant, Katelyn Rodriguez and Anna Rodriguez; his many uncles, aunts and cousins from California and Iowa.

