JUDA, Wis. - Joshua J. Smith, 46, of Juda, Wisconsin and formerly of Oelwein, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, Wisconsin.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein with Deacon Jim Patera officiating.

Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, where there will be a 7:30 p.m. parish scripture service Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Joshua John Smith was born Dec. 8, 1972, at Oelwein, Iowa, the son of David John and Mary Jo (Bieger) Smith. He graduated from Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Iowa. On Oct. 2, 2004, he was united in marriage to Jennifer Lynn Madesen at Smith Chapel, Simpson College Campus in Indianola. Josh owned and operated Smith Handyman Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising cattle, woodworking and gardening. His son Caleb was his pride and joy and his greatest accomplishment.

Josh is survived by his wife Jennifer Smith of Juda, Wisconsin; son Caleb Smith of Juda; mother and stepfather Mary Jo and Jerry Hegarty of Oelwein; stepbrothers: Jeremy (Suzanne) Hegarty of Adel and Tim (Jennifer) Hegarty of West Des Moines; paternal grandmother Loretta Smith of Oelwein; maternal grandmother Darlene Hogan of Oelwein; mother-in-law Lena Madesen of Indianola; 3 sisters-in-law: Brenda (Kevin) Graham of Ackworth, DeAnne (Ron) Gillette of Norwalk and Maxine (Scott) Irish of Indianola; 2 brothers-in-law: Robert (Pam) Madesen of Indianola and Steve (Penny) Madesen of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father David on Aug. 26, 1977; sister Carrisa Lee Smith on April 22, 1998; paternal grandfather Hubert Smith; maternal grandfathers: Virgil Bieger and James Hogan; father-in-law Rex Madesen; and sister-in-law Faye Madesen.

