INDEPENDENCE - Judd H. Bantz, 88, of Independence, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center. He was born July 24, 1930, in Buchanan County, near Otterville, the son of Henry C. and Grace (Anderson) Bantz. He married Marilyn Jean Hanson Aug. 13, 1950, in Nashua. She survives, along with a daughter, 2 grandsons and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at White Funeral Home, Independence with burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Friends may visit after 9 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 13, 2019