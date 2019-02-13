Judd H. Bantz (1930 - 2019)
Obituary

INDEPENDENCE - Judd H. Bantz, 88, of Independence, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center. He was born July 24, 1930, in Buchanan County, near Otterville, the son of Henry C. and Grace (Anderson) Bantz. He married Marilyn Jean Hanson Aug. 13, 1950, in Nashua. She survives, along with a daughter, 2 grandsons and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at White Funeral Home, Independence with burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Friends may visit after 9 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. 
Funeral Home
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.