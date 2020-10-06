June 16, 1937 - Oct. 2, 2020
OELWEIN - Julie Harmon, 83, of Oelwein, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at her home.
Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Her final resting place will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Visitation is 3-6?p.m. (today) Tuesday and from 9-10?a.m. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
A memorial fund has been established for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those attending are asked to wear a mask inside the funeral home and church. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone.
Julienne Ernestine Sodini was born on June 16, 1937 at Chicago, Illinois. Her parents were Julius A. and Emma M. (Marcucci) Sodini. Julie was a 1955 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein. She also attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. Julie married Garland Daniel Harmon on Jan. 30, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. She worked for her parents at the Candy Box and she then worked for Old Mill Ice Cream. Julie later was a telemarketer for Olan Mills and a telemarketer at the Oelwein Daily Register from 1985 until she retired.
Julie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rosary Society and served as a Lay Communion Distributor. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Rita #321. Julie was also previously a Boy Scout Committee Member for Troup and Pack #49 for many years
Left to honor Julie's memory are her three sons, Anthony Harmon of Oelwein, Thomas (Mariana) Harmon of Honolulu, Hawaii, Terry (Jolie) Harmon of Honolulu, Hawaii; daughter-in-law, Julie Harmon of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother Roger Sodini of Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents and husband Garland in 1981, and a son Timothy on Aug. 13, 2015.