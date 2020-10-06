1/1
Julienne Ernestine "Julie" (Sodini) Harmon
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julienne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 16, 1937 - Oct. 2, 2020
OELWEIN - Julie Harmon, 83, of Oelwein, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at her home.
Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Her final resting place will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Visitation is 3-6?p.m. (today) Tuesday and from 9-10?a.m. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
A memorial fund has been established for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those attending are asked to wear a mask inside the funeral home and church. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone.
Julienne Ernestine Sodini was born on June 16, 1937 at Chicago, Illinois. Her parents were Julius A. and Emma M. (Marcucci) Sodini. Julie was a 1955 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein. She also attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. Julie married Garland Daniel Harmon on Jan. 30, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. She worked for her parents at the Candy Box and she then worked for Old Mill Ice Cream. Julie later was a telemarketer for Olan Mills and a telemarketer at the Oelwein Daily Register from 1985 until she retired.
Julie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rosary Society and served as a Lay Communion Distributor. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Rita #321. Julie was also previously a Boy Scout Committee Member for Troup and Pack #49 for many years
Left to honor Julie's memory are her three sons, Anthony Harmon of Oelwein, Thomas (Mariana) Harmon of Honolulu, Hawaii, Terry (Jolie) Harmon of Honolulu, Hawaii; daughter-in-law, Julie Harmon of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother Roger Sodini of Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents and husband Garland in 1981, and a son Timothy on Aug. 13, 2015.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 5, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
cynthia Pustejovsky
October 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Julie’s passing. She was a great friend and I will definitely miss her.
Dick Fridley
Friend
October 5, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the family. She was a very nice lady.
Ellen Gaffney
October 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of Julie’s passing. Prayers to the family. She was such a good friend to our family.
Carla Bigelow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved