July 30, 1929 - Oct. 1, 2020
WINTHROP - Kathleen "Kay" Naber, 91, of Winthrop, died at her home Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020. Kathleen Alice was born July 30, 1929 in Luxembourg, Iowa to Aloysius W. and Mary M. (Maiers) Steffen. Marriage: to William Gerald Naber, Nov. 8, 1950 in Luxembourg (d. Oct. 31, 1992). Survivors: five children, Craig (Deb), Mary Kay, Jerry (Dee), Bret (Kathie), Bill (Tammy), nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a sister, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30?a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop with the Rev. David Beckman officiating. Interment in the church cemetery.
Visitation: 3-6?p.m. Sunday, 9-10?a.m. Monday, at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Social distancing is required, and masks must be worn inside the funeral home and church. Those not able to attend are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com