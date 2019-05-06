Kathleen "Kay" (Cose) Hart (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA
52057
(563)-927-3112
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Kathleen "Kay" Hart, 83, of Manchester, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Arbor Lane Assisted Living in Burnsville, Minn. She was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Denison, Iowa, to Allen Dale and Mary Jane (Luft) Cose. Marriage: Oct. 25, 1959 to Richard "Dick" Hart in Waterloo (d. Jan. 13, 2014). Survivors: 2 sons, 5 grandchildren, and 9 siblings.
Funeral service: 10:30?a.m. Friday, May 17, Cornerstone Community Church, Manchester, with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation: 4-8?p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and after 9:30?a.m. Friday at the church. Online condo-lences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.