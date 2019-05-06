MANCHESTER - Kathleen "Kay" Hart, 83, of Manchester, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Arbor Lane Assisted Living in Burnsville, Minn. She was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Denison, Iowa, to Allen Dale and Mary Jane (Luft) Cose. Marriage: Oct. 25, 1959 to Richard "Dick" Hart in Waterloo (d. Jan. 13, 2014). Survivors: 2 sons, 5 grandchildren, and 9 siblings.
Funeral service: 10:30?a.m. Friday, May 17, Cornerstone Community Church, Manchester, with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation: 4-8?p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and after 9:30?a.m. Friday at the church. Online condo-lences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 6, 2019